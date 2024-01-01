Stai leggendo un tafsir per il gruppo di versi 6:69 a 6:70

‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas says that God fixed a religious festival day (‘Id) for every community, the purpose being that on that day they should glorify God, offer prayers to Him and fill the whole day with His remembrance. Those who came later made their religious festival (‘Id) a day of fun and frolic. (Tafsir Kabir). There is a purpose behind every religious activity and then there is its outward aspect too. The purpose of ‘Id’ is the collective demonstration of the glorification of God and His remembrance. But too much attention is paid to the externals of ‘Id—for example, the wearing of good clothes, arrangements for group activities, etc. Now, making ‘Id a mere event of fun and frolic amounts to neglecting its real purpose, which becomes forgotten in the fuss which is made about its outward and material aspects, such as a show of good clothes and possessions, the hustle and bustle of shopping, arrangements for entertainment, and the pomp which goes with a show of one’s position, etc.