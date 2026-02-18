Registrazione
۞ يا ايها الرسول بلغ ما انزل اليك من ربك وان لم تفعل فما بلغت رسالته والله يعصمك من الناس ان الله لا يهدي القوم الكافرين ٦٧
۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلرَّسُولُ بَلِّغْ مَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ وَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلْ فَمَا بَلَّغْتَ رِسَالَتَهُۥ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْصِمُكَ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٦٧
۞ يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلرَّسُولُ
بَلِّغۡ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۖ
وَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلۡ
فَمَا
بَلَّغۡتَ
رِسَالَتَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡصِمُكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
O Messaggero, comunica quello che è sceso su di te da parte del tuo Signore. Ché se non lo facessi non assolveresti alla tua missione. Allah li proteggerà dalla gente. Invero Allah non guida un popolo di miscredenti.
Ewe Mtume, fikisha wahyi wa Mwenyezi Mungu uliyoteremshwa kwako kutoka kwa Mola wako. Na iwapo utapunguza bidii katika kuufikisha, ukaficha chochote katika wahyi huo, basi utakuwa hukuufikisha ujumbe wa Mola wako. Na kwa hakika, Mtume , rehema ya Mwenyezi Mungu na amani zimshukie, alifikisha ujumbe wa Mola wake kikamilifu. Basi yoyote atakayedai kuwa yeye alificha chochote, katika yale aliyoteremshiwa, atakuwa amemzulia Mwenyezi Mungu na Mtume Wake urongo mkubwa. Na Mwenyezi Mungu, Aliyetukuka, ni Mwenye kukulinda na kukuokoa na maadui zako. Si juu yako lolote isipokuwa ni kufikisha. Kwa hakika Mwenyezi Mungu hamuelekezi kwenye uongofu aliyepotea njia ya haki na akayapinga uliyokuja nayo kutoka kwa Mwenyezi Mungu.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
