Al-Ma'idah
66
5:66
ولو انهم اقاموا التوراة والانجيل وما انزل اليهم من ربهم لاكلوا من فوقهم ومن تحت ارجلهم منهم امة مقتصدة وكثير منهم ساء ما يعملون ٦٦
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ أَقَامُوا۟ ٱلتَّوْرَىٰةَ وَٱلْإِنجِيلَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِم مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ لَأَكَلُوا۟ مِن فَوْقِهِمْ وَمِن تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِهِم ۚ مِّنْهُمْ أُمَّةٌۭ مُّقْتَصِدَةٌۭ ۖ وَكَثِيرٌۭ مِّنْهُمْ سَآءَ مَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
أَقَامُواْ
ٱلتَّوۡرَىٰةَ
وَٱلۡإِنجِيلَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡهِم
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَأَكَلُواْ
مِن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِهِمۚ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
أُمَّةٞ
مُّقۡتَصِدَةٞۖ
وَكَثِيرٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
سَآءَ
مَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٦
Se avessero obbedito alla Torâh e al Vangelo e a quello che scese su di loro da parte del loro Signore, avrebbero certamente goduto di quello che c’è sopra di loro e di quello che c’è ai loro piedi
1
. Tra loro c’è una comunità che segue una via di moderazione, ma ben malvagio è quello che fanno molti di loro.
