Registrazione
Contribuisci alla nostra missione
Donare
Contribuisci alla nostra missione
Donare
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ma'idah
65
5:65
ولو ان اهل الكتاب امنوا واتقوا لكفرنا عنهم سيياتهم ولادخلناهم جنات النعيم ٦٥
وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَكَفَّرْنَا عَنْهُمْ سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمْ وَلَأَدْخَلْنَـٰهُمْ جَنَّـٰتِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٦٥
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَكَفَّرۡنَا
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَلَأَدۡخَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتِ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٦٥
Se la gente della Scrittura avesse creduto e si fosse comportata con devozione, avremmo cancellato le loro colpe e li avremmo introdotti nei Giardini della Delizia.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
ولو أن اليهود والنصارى صدَّقوا الله ورسوله، وامتثلوا أوامر الله واجتنبوا نواهيه، لكفَّرنا عنهم ذنوبهم، ولأدخلناهم جنات النعيم في الدار الآخرة.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close