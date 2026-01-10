Stai leggendo un tafsir per il gruppo di versi 37:1 a 37:5

One of the secrets revealed through the Prophet is the existence of angels. Here, three special aspects of the angels have been mentioned. First, they are completely obedient to God. Without the slightest hesitation or objection, they carry out His orders. Then there is a group of angels which implements the punishments imposed by God on human beings, either in the shape of calamities or untoward incidents or in any other manner dictated by Him. The angels also bring God’s advice to man in the form of inspiration or intuition (ilham) and as revelation (wahi) to the prophets.