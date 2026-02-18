Registrazione
Ya-Sin
قُلْ يُحْيِيهَا ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنشَأَهَآ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ ۖ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ خَلْقٍ عَلِيمٌ ٧٩
Di’: «Colui Che le ha create la prima volta ridarà loro la vita. Egli conosce perfettamente ogni creazione
