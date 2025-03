Stai leggendo un tafsir per il gruppo di versi 20:22 a 20:23

وَاضْمُمْ يَدَكَ إِلَىٰ جَنَاحِكَ (And put your hand under your arm - 20:22). The word جَنَاحِ means fore-limb of an animal or wing of a bird. Here Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) was commanded to press his hand under his armpit so that when he brings it out it will shine as brilliantly as the sun, and this will be the second miracle granted to him. This is the meaning given to the words by Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ (Mazhari).