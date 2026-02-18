Registrazione
Maryam
10
19:10
قال رب اجعل لي اية قال ايتك الا تكلم الناس ثلاث ليال سويا ١٠
قَالَ رَبِّ ٱجْعَل لِّىٓ ءَايَةًۭ ۚ قَالَ ءَايَتُكَ أَلَّا تُكَلِّمَ ٱلنَّاسَ ثَلَـٰثَ لَيَالٍۢ سَوِيًّۭا ١٠
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱجۡعَل
لِّيٓ
ءَايَةٗۖ
قَالَ
ءَايَتُكَ
أَلَّا
تُكَلِّمَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ثَلَٰثَ
لَيَالٖ
سَوِيّٗا
١٠
Disse [Zaccaria]: «Dammi un segno, mio Signore!». Rispose: «Il tuo segno sarà che, pur essendo sano, non potrai parlare alla gente per tre notti [e giorni successivi] »
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
قال زكريا زيادة في اطمئنانه:
ربِّ اجعل لي علامة على تحقُّق ما بَشَّرَتْني به الملائكة،
قال:
علامتك أن لا تقدر على كلام الناس مدة ثلاث ليال وأيامها، وأنت صحيح معافى.
