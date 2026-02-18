Registrazione
Contribuisci alla nostra missione
Donare
Contribuisci alla nostra missione
Donare
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Hud
26
11:26
ان لا تعبدوا الا الله اني اخاف عليكم عذاب يوم اليم ٢٦
أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوٓا۟ إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ ۖ إِنِّىٓ أَخَافُ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ أَلِيمٍۢ ٢٦
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَۖ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
أَلِيمٖ
٢٦
affinché non adoriate altri che Allah. In verità temo per voi il castigo di un Giorno doloroso».
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
آمركم ألا تعبدوا إلا الله، إني أخاف عليكم -إن لم تفردوا الله وحده بالعبادة- عذاب يوم موجع.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close