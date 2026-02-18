Registrazione
Hud
25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
Già inviammo Noè al popolo suo: «Io sono un nunzio esplicito,
Hakika tulimtuma Nūḥ, kwa watu wake akasema kuwaambia, «Mimi ni muonyaji kwenu adhabu ya Mwenyezi Mungu, ni mwenye kuwabainishia yale niliyotumwa kwenu ya maamrisho ya Mwenyezi Mungu na makatazo yake.
