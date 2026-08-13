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Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧

12:87
یٰبَنِیَّ
اذْهَبُوْا
فَتَحَسَّسُوْا
مِنْ
یُّوْسُفَ
وَاَخِیْهِ
وَلَا
تَایْـَٔسُوْا
مِنْ
رَّوْحِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
لَا
یَایْـَٔسُ
مِنْ
رَّوْحِ
اللّٰهِ
اِلَّا
الْقَوْمُ
الْكٰفِرُوْنَ
۟
Wahai anak-anakku! Pergilah kamu, carilah (berita) tentang Yusuf dan saudaranya dan jangan kamu berputus asa dari rahmat Allah. Sesungguhnya yang berputus asa dari rahmat Allah hanyalah orang-orang yang kafir."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu

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