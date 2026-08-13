Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧
یٰبَنِیَّ
اذْهَبُوْا
فَتَحَسَّسُوْا
مِنْ
یُّوْسُفَ
وَاَخِیْهِ
وَلَا
تَایْـَٔسُوْا
مِنْ
رَّوْحِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
لَا
یَایْـَٔسُ
مِنْ
رَّوْحِ
اللّٰهِ
اِلَّا
الْقَوْمُ
الْكٰفِرُوْنَ
۟
Wahai anak-anakku! Pergilah kamu, carilah (berita) tentang Yusuf dan saudaranya dan jangan kamu berputus asa dari rahmat Allah. Sesungguhnya yang berputus asa dari rahmat Allah hanyalah orang-orang yang kafir."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered…
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu…