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Yusuf 12:85 قالوا تالله تفتا تذكر يوسف حتى تكون حرضا او تكون من الهالكين ٨٥

12:85
قَالُوْا
تَاللّٰهِ
تَفْتَؤُا
تَذْكُرُ
یُوْسُفَ
حَتّٰی
تَكُوْنَ
حَرَضًا
اَوْ
تَكُوْنَ
مِنَ
الْهٰلِكِیْنَ
۟
Mereka berkata, "Demi Allah, engkau tidak henti-hentinya mengingat Yusuf, sehingga engkau (mengidapkan penyakit) berat atau engkau termasuk orang-orang yang akan binasa."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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