Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧
قَالَ
تَزْرَعُوْنَ
سَبْعَ
سِنِیْنَ
دَاَبًا ۚ
فَمَا
حَصَدْتُّمْ
فَذَرُوْهُ
فِیْ
سُنْۢبُلِهٖۤ
اِلَّا
قَلِیْلًا
مِّمَّا
تَاْكُلُوْنَ
۟
Dia (Yusuf) berkata, "Hendaknya kamu bercocok tanam tujuh tahun (berturut-turut) sebagaimana biasa; kemudian apa yang kamu tuai hendaklah kamu biarkan ditangkainya kecuali sedikit untuk kamu makan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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