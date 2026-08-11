Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥
وَقَالَ
الَّذِیْ
نَجَا
مِنْهُمَا
وَادَّكَرَ
بَعْدَ
اُمَّةٍ
اَنَا
اُنَبِّئُكُمْ
بِتَاْوِیْلِهٖ
فَاَرْسِلُوْنِ
۟
Dan berkatalah orang yang selamat di antara mereka berdua dan teringat (kepada Yusuf) setelah beberapa waktu lamanya, "Aku akan memberitahukan kepadamu tentang (orang yang pandai) menakwilkan mimpi itu, maka utuslah aku (kepadanya)."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…