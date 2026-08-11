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Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥

12:45
وَقَالَ
الَّذِیْ
نَجَا
مِنْهُمَا
وَادَّكَرَ
بَعْدَ
اُمَّةٍ
اَنَا
اُنَبِّئُكُمْ
بِتَاْوِیْلِهٖ
فَاَرْسِلُوْنِ
۟
Dan berkatalah orang yang selamat di antara mereka berdua dan teringat (kepada Yusuf) setelah beberapa waktu lamanya, "Aku akan memberitahukan kepadamu tentang (orang yang pandai) menakwilkan mimpi itu, maka utuslah aku (kepadanya)."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders