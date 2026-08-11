Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣
وَقَالَ
الْمَلِكُ
اِنِّیْۤ
اَرٰی
سَبْعَ
بَقَرٰتٍ
سِمَانٍ
یَّاْكُلُهُنَّ
سَبْعٌ
عِجَافٌ
وَّسَبْعَ
سُنْۢبُلٰتٍ
خُضْرٍ
وَّاُخَرَ
یٰبِسٰتٍ ؕ
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الْمَلَاُ
اَفْتُوْنِیْ
فِیْ
رُءْیَایَ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
لِلرُّءْیَا
تَعْبُرُوْنَ
۟
Dan raja berkata (kepada para pemuka kaumnya), "Sesungguhnya aku bermimpi melihat tujuh ekor sapi betina yang gemuk dimakan oleh tujuh ekor sapi betina yang kurus; tujuh tangkai (gandum) yang hijau dan (tujuh tangkai) lainnya yang kering. Wahai orang yang terkemuka! Terangkanlah kepadaku tentang takwil mimpiku itu jika kamu dapat menakwilkan mimpi."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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