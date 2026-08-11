Yusuf 12:40 ما تعبدون من دونه الا اسماء سميتموها انتم واباوكم ما انزل الله بها من سلطان ان الحكم الا لله امر الا تعبدوا الا اياه ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٤٠
مَا
تَعْبُدُوْنَ
مِنْ
دُوْنِهٖۤ
اِلَّاۤ
اَسْمَآءً
سَمَّیْتُمُوْهَاۤ
اَنْتُمْ
وَاٰبَآؤُكُمْ
مَّاۤ
اَنْزَلَ
اللّٰهُ
بِهَا
مِنْ
سُلْطٰنٍ ؕ
اِنِ
الْحُكْمُ
اِلَّا
لِلّٰهِ ؕ
اَمَرَ
اَلَّا
تَعْبُدُوْۤا
اِلَّاۤ
اِیَّاهُ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
الدِّیْنُ
الْقَیِّمُ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَ
النَّاسِ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Apa yang kamu sembah selain Dia, hanyalah nama-nama yang kamu buat-buat, baik oleh kamu sendiri maupun oleh nenek moyangmu. Allah tidak menurunkan suatu keterangan pun tentang hal (nama-nama) itu. Keputusan itu hanyalah milik Allah. Dia telah memerintahkan agar kamu tidak menyembah selain Dia. Itulah agama yang lurus, tetapi kebanyakan manusia tidak mengetahui.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to Whose grace and infinite kingdom everything and everyone has submitted in humiliation. Prophet Yusuf explained to them next that it is because of the…
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…