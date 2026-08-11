Yusuf 12:39 يا صاحبي السجن اارباب متفرقون خير ام الله الواحد القهار ٣٩
یٰصَاحِبَیِ
السِّجْنِ
ءَاَرْبَابٌ
مُّتَفَرِّقُوْنَ
خَیْرٌ
اَمِ
اللّٰهُ
الْوَاحِدُ
الْقَهَّارُ
۟ؕ
Wahai kedua penghuni penjara! Manakah yang baik, tuhan-tuhan yang bermacam-macam itu ataukah Allah Yang Maha Esa, Mahaperkasa?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to Whose grace and infinite kingdom everything and everyone has submitted in humiliation. Prophet Yusuf explained to them next that it is because of the…
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…