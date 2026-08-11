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Yusuf 12:38 واتبعت ملة ابايي ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب ما كان لنا ان نشرك بالله من شيء ذالك من فضل الله علينا وعلى الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٣٨

12:38
وَاتَّبَعْتُ
مِلَّةَ
اٰبَآءِیْۤ
اِبْرٰهِیْمَ
وَاِسْحٰقَ
وَیَعْقُوْبَ ؕ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَاۤ
اَنْ
نُّشْرِكَ
بِاللّٰهِ
مِنْ
شَیْءٍ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
مِنْ
فَضْلِ
اللّٰهِ
عَلَیْنَا
وَعَلَی
النَّاسِ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَ
النَّاسِ
لَا
یَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
dan aku mengikuti agama nenek moyangku: Ibrahim, Ishak dan Yakub. Tidak pantas bagi kami (para nabi) mempersekutukan sesuatu apa pun dengan Allah. Itu adalah karunia dari Allah kepada kami dan kepada manusia (semuanya); tetapi kebanyakan manusia tidak bersyukur."
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