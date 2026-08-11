Yusuf 12:38 واتبعت ملة ابايي ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب ما كان لنا ان نشرك بالله من شيء ذالك من فضل الله علينا وعلى الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٣٨
وَاتَّبَعْتُ
مِلَّةَ
اٰبَآءِیْۤ
اِبْرٰهِیْمَ
وَاِسْحٰقَ
وَیَعْقُوْبَ ؕ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَاۤ
اَنْ
نُّشْرِكَ
بِاللّٰهِ
مِنْ
شَیْءٍ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
مِنْ
فَضْلِ
اللّٰهِ
عَلَیْنَا
وَعَلَی
النَّاسِ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَ
النَّاسِ
لَا
یَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
dan aku mengikuti agama nenek moyangku: Ibrahim, Ishak dan Yakub. Tidak pantas bagi kami (para nabi) mempersekutukan sesuatu apa pun dengan Allah. Itu adalah karunia dari Allah kepada kami dan kepada manusia (semuanya); tetapi kebanyakan manusia tidak bersyukur."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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