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Yusuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥

12:35
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
رَاَوُا
الْاٰیٰتِ
لَیَسْجُنُنَّهٗ
حَتّٰی
حِیْنٍ
۟۠
Kemudian timbul pikiran pada mereka setelah melihat tanda-tanda (kebenaran Yusuf) bahwa mereka harus memenjarakannya sampai waktu tertentu.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification

Allah says, `Then it occurred to them that it would be in their interest to imprison Yusuf for a time, even after they were convinced of his innocence and saw the proofs of his truth, honesty and chastity.' It appears, and Allah knows best, that they imprison

Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification

Allah says, `Then it occurred to them that it would be in their interest to imprison Yusuf for a time, even a

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