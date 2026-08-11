Yusuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
رَاَوُا
الْاٰیٰتِ
لَیَسْجُنُنَّهٗ
حَتّٰی
حِیْنٍ
۟۠
Kemudian timbul pikiran pada mereka setelah melihat tanda-tanda (kebenaran Yusuf) bahwa mereka harus memenjarakannya sampai waktu tertentu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification
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