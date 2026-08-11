Yusuf 12:32 قالت فذالكن الذي لمتنني فيه ولقد راودته عن نفسه فاستعصم ولين لم يفعل ما امره ليسجنن وليكونا من الصاغرين ٣٢
قَالَتْ
فَذٰلِكُنَّ
الَّذِیْ
لُمْتُنَّنِیْ
فِیْهِ ؕ
وَلَقَدْ
رَاوَدْتُّهٗ
عَنْ
نَّفْسِهٖ
فَاسْتَعْصَمَ ؕ
وَلَىِٕنْ
لَّمْ
یَفْعَلْ
مَاۤ
اٰمُرُهٗ
لَیُسْجَنَنَّ
وَلَیَكُوْنًا
مِّنَ
الصّٰغِرِیْنَ
۟
Dia (istri Al-Aziz) berkata, "Itulah orangnya yang menyebabkan kamu mencela aku karena (aku tertarik) kepadanya, dan sungguh, aku telah menggoda untuk menundukkan dirinya tetapi dia menolak. Jika dia tidak melakukan apa yang aku perintahkan kepadanya, niscaya dia akan dipenjarakan, dan dia akan menjadi orang yang hina."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…