Yusuf 12:30 ۞ وقال نسوة في المدينة امرات العزيز تراود فتاها عن نفسه قد شغفها حبا انا لنراها في ضلال مبين ٣٠
وَقَالَ
نِسْوَةٌ
فِی
الْمَدِیْنَةِ
امْرَاَتُ
الْعَزِیْزِ
تُرَاوِدُ
فَتٰىهَا
عَنْ
نَّفْسِهٖ ۚ
قَدْ
شَغَفَهَا
حُبًّا ؕ
اِنَّا
لَنَرٰىهَا
فِیْ
ضَلٰلٍ
مُّبِیْنٍ
۟
Dan perempuan-perempuan di kota berkata, "Istri Al-Aziz menggoda dan merayu pelayannya untuk menundukkan dirinya, pelayannya benar-benar membuatnya mabuk cinta. Kami pasti memandang dia dalam kesesatan yang nyata."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…