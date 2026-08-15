Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
كَذٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَیْكَ
مِنْ
اَنْۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدْ
سَبَقَ ۚ
وَقَدْ
اٰتَیْنٰكَ
مِنْ
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكْرًا
۟ۖۚ
Demikianlah Kami kisahkan kepadamu (Muhammad) sebagian kisah (umat) yang telah lalu, dan sungguh, telah Kami berikan kepadamu suatu peringatan (Al-Qur`an) dari sisi Kami.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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