Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
اِنَّمَاۤ
اِلٰهُكُمُ
اللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْ
لَاۤ
اِلٰهَ
اِلَّا
هُوَ ؕ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَیْءٍ
عِلْمًا
۟
Sungguh, Tuhanmu hanyalah Allah, tidak ada Tuhan selain Dia. Pengetahuan-Nya meliputi segala sesuatu."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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