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Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

اِنَّمَاۤ
اِلٰهُكُمُ
اللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْ
لَاۤ
اِلٰهَ
اِلَّا
هُوَ ؕ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَیْءٍ
عِلْمًا
۟
Sungguh, Tuhanmu hanyalah Allah, tidak ada Tuhan selain Dia. Pengetahuan-Nya meliputi segala sesuatu."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders