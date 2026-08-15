Taha 20:95 قال فما خطبك يا سامري ٩٥
Halaman 286 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطْبُكَ
یٰسَامِرِیُّ
۟
Dia (Musa) berkata, "Apakah yang mendorongmu (berbuat demikian) wahai Samiri?"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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