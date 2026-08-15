Taha 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Halaman 286 · Juz 16
قَالَ
یَبْنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَاْخُذْ
بِلِحْیَتِیْ
وَلَا
بِرَاْسِیْ ۚ
اِنِّیْ
خَشِیْتُ
اَنْ
تَقُوْلَ
فَرَّقْتَ
بَیْنَ
بَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
وَلَمْ
تَرْقُبْ
قَوْلِیْ
۟
Dia (Harun) menjawab, "Wahai putra ibuku! Janganlah engkau pegang janggutku dan jangan (pula) kepalaku. Aku sungguh khawatir engkau akan berkata (kepadaku), "Engkau telah memecah belah antara Bani Israil dan engkau tidak memelihara amanatku."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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