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Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢

Halaman 286 · Juz 16

قَالَ
یٰهٰرُوْنُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
اِذْ
رَاَیْتَهُمْ
ضَلُّوْۤا
۟ۙ
Dia (Musa) berkata, "Wahai Harun! Apa yang menghalangimu ketika engkau melihat mereka telah sesat,
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned

Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that had taken place among them. With this he became filled with anger and he threw down the Divine Tablets that he had in his hand. Then, he grabbed his b

What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned

Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders