Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١
Halaman 286 · Juz 16
قَالُوْا
لَنْ
نَّبْرَحَ
عَلَیْهِ
عٰكِفِیْنَ
حَتّٰی
یَرْجِعَ
اِلَیْنَا
مُوْسٰی
۟
Mereka menjawab, "Kami tidak akan meninggalkannya (dan) tetap menyembahnya (patung anak sapi) sampai Musa kembali kepada kami."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to prohibit them from worshipping the calf and his telling them that this was only a test for them. He told them that their Lord was the Most Beneficent,…
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to p…