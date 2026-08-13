Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١
Halaman 283 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
الْقُرُوْنِ
الْاُوْلٰی
۟
Dia (Fir'aun) berkata, "Jadi bagaimana keadaan umat-umat yang dahulu?"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:
فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى
(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean…
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem…