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Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١

Halaman 283 · Juz 16

قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
الْقُرُوْنِ
الْاُوْلٰی
۟
Dia (Fir'aun) berkata, "Jadi bagaimana keadaan umat-umat yang dahulu?"
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

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Notes placeholders