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Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

Halaman 289 · Juz 16

قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرْتَنِیْۤ
اَعْمٰی
وَقَدْ
كُنْتُ
بَصِیْرًا
۟
Dia berkata, "Ya Tuhanku, mengapa Engkau kumpulkan aku dalam keadaan buta, padahal dahulu aku dapat melihat?"
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders