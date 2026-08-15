Taha 20:124 ومن اعرض عن ذكري فان له معيشة ضنكا ونحشره يوم القيامة اعمى ١٢٤
Halaman 288 · Juz 16
وَمَنْ
اَعْرَضَ
عَنْ
ذِكْرِیْ
فَاِنَّ
لَهٗ
مَعِیْشَةً
ضَنْكًا
وَّنَحْشُرُهٗ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
اَعْمٰی
۟
Dan barangsiapa berpaling dari peringatan-Ku, maka sungguh, dia akan menjalani kehidupan yang sempit, dan Kami akan mengumpulkannya pada hari Kiamat dalam keadaan buta."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…