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Taha 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣

Halaman 288 · Juz 16

قَالَ
اهْبِطَا
مِنْهَا
جَمِیْعًا
بَعْضُكُمْ
لِبَعْضٍ
عَدُوٌّ ۚ
فَاِمَّا
یَاْتِیَنَّكُمْ
مِّنِّیْ
هُدًی ۙ۬
فَمَنِ
اتَّبَعَ
هُدَایَ
فَلَا
یَضِلُّ
وَلَا
یَشْقٰی
۟
Dia (Allah) berfirman, "Turunlah kamu berdua dari surga bersama-sama, sebagian kamu menjadi musuh bagi sebagian yang lain. Jika datang kepadamu petunjuk dari-Ku, maka (ketahuilah) barang siapa mengikuti petunjuk-Ku, dia tidak akan sesat dan tidak akan celaka.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

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