Taha 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣
Halaman 288 · Juz 16
قَالَ
اهْبِطَا
مِنْهَا
جَمِیْعًا
بَعْضُكُمْ
لِبَعْضٍ
عَدُوٌّ ۚ
فَاِمَّا
یَاْتِیَنَّكُمْ
مِّنِّیْ
هُدًی ۙ۬
فَمَنِ
اتَّبَعَ
هُدَایَ
فَلَا
یَضِلُّ
وَلَا
یَشْقٰی
۟
Dia (Allah) berfirman, "Turunlah kamu berdua dari surga bersama-sama, sebagian kamu menjadi musuh bagi sebagian yang lain. Jika datang kepadamu petunjuk dari-Ku, maka (ketahuilah) barang siapa mengikuti petunjuk-Ku, dia tidak akan sesat dan tidak akan celaka.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…