Taha 20:122 ثم اجتباه ربه فتاب عليه وهدى ١٢٢
Halaman 288 · Juz 16
ثُمَّ
اجْتَبٰهُ
رَبُّهٗ
فَتَابَ
عَلَیْهِ
وَهَدٰی
۟
Kemudian Tuhannya memilih dia,1 maka Dia menerima tobatnya dan memberinya petunjuk.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg…