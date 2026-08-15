Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤
Halaman 288 · Juz 16
فَتَعٰلَی
اللّٰهُ
الْمَلِكُ
الْحَقُّ ۚ
وَلَا
تَعْجَلْ
بِالْقُرْاٰنِ
مِنْ
قَبْلِ
اَنْ
یُّقْضٰۤی
اِلَیْكَ
وَحْیُهٗ ؗ
وَقُلْ
رَّبِّ
زِدْنِیْ
عِلْمًا
۟
Maka Mahatinggi Allah, Raja yang sebenar-benarnya. Dan janganlah engkau (Muhammad) tergesa-gesa (membaca) Al-Qur`an sebelum selesai diwahyukan kepadamu,1 dan katakanlah, "Ya Tuhanku, tambahkanlah ilmu kepadaku."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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