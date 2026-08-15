Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Halaman 288 · Juz 16
وَكَذٰلِكَ
اَنْزَلْنٰهُ
قُرْاٰنًا
عَرَبِیًّا
وَّصَرَّفْنَا
فِیْهِ
مِنَ
الْوَعِیْدِ
لَعَلَّهُمْ
یَتَّقُوْنَ
اَوْ
یُحْدِثُ
لَهُمْ
ذِكْرًا
۟
Dan demikianlah Kami menurunkan Al-Qur`an dalam bahasa Arab, dan Kami telah menjelaskan berulang-ulang di dalamnya sebagian dari ancaman, agar mereka bertakwa, atau agar (Al-Qur`an) itu memberi pengajaran bagi mereka.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good and the evil will be recompensed and there is no avoiding it, He then explains that the Qur'an was revealed as a bringer of glad tidings and a warner i…
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good a…