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Taha 20:111 ۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

وَعَنَتِ
الْوُجُوْهُ
لِلْحَیِّ
الْقَیُّوْمِ ؕ
وَقَدْ
خَابَ
مَنْ
حَمَلَ
ظُلْمًا
۟
Dan semua wajah tertunduk di hadapan (Allah) Yang Maha Hidup dan Yang Berdiri Sendiri. Sungguh rugi orang yang melakukan kezaliman.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).

إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً

(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercessio

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