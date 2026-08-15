Taha 20:111 ۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
وَعَنَتِ
الْوُجُوْهُ
لِلْحَیِّ
الْقَیُّوْمِ ؕ
وَقَدْ
خَابَ
مَنْ
حَمَلَ
ظُلْمًا
۟
Dan semua wajah tertunduk di hadapan (Allah) Yang Maha Hidup dan Yang Berdiri Sendiri. Sungguh rugi orang yang melakukan kezaliman.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…