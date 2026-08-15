Taha 20:110 يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون به علما ١١٠
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
یَعْلَمُ
مَا
بَیْنَ
اَیْدِیْهِمْ
وَمَا
خَلْفَهُمْ
وَلَا
یُحِیْطُوْنَ
بِهٖ
عِلْمًا
۟
Dia (Allah) mengetahui apa yang di hadapan mereka (yang akan terjadi) dan apa yang di belakang mereka (yang telah terjadi), sedang ilmu mereka tidak dapat meliputi ilmu-Nya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…