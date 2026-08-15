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Taha 20:110 يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون به علما ١١٠

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

یَعْلَمُ
مَا
بَیْنَ
اَیْدِیْهِمْ
وَمَا
خَلْفَهُمْ
وَلَا
یُحِیْطُوْنَ
بِهٖ
عِلْمًا
۟
Dia (Allah) mengetahui apa yang di hadapan mereka (yang akan terjadi) dan apa yang di belakang mereka (yang telah terjadi), sedang ilmu mereka tidak dapat meliputi ilmu-Nya.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).

إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً

(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercessio

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders