Taha 20:109 يوميذ لا تنفع الشفاعة الا من اذن له الرحمان ورضي له قولا ١٠٩
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
یَوْمَىِٕذٍ
لَّا
تَنْفَعُ
الشَّفَاعَةُ
اِلَّا
مَنْ
اَذِنَ
لَهُ
الرَّحْمٰنُ
وَرَضِیَ
لَهٗ
قَوْلًا
۟
Pada hari itu tidak berguna syafaat (pertolongan), kecuali dari orang yang telah diberi izin oleh Tuhan Yang Maha Pengasih, dan Dia ridai perkataannya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…