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Taha 20:109 يوميذ لا تنفع الشفاعة الا من اذن له الرحمان ورضي له قولا ١٠٩

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

یَوْمَىِٕذٍ
لَّا
تَنْفَعُ
الشَّفَاعَةُ
اِلَّا
مَنْ
اَذِنَ
لَهُ
الرَّحْمٰنُ
وَرَضِیَ
لَهٗ
قَوْلًا
۟
Pada hari itu tidak berguna syafaat (pertolongan), kecuali dari orang yang telah diberi izin oleh Tuhan Yang Maha Pengasih, dan Dia ridai perkataannya.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).

إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً

(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercessio

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