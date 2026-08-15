Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
یَوْمَىِٕذٍ
یَّتَّبِعُوْنَ
الدَّاعِیَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهٗ ۚ
وَخَشَعَتِ
الْاَصْوَاتُ
لِلرَّحْمٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسْمَعُ
اِلَّا
هَمْسًا
۟
Pada hari itu mereka mengikuti (panggilan) penyeru (malaikat) tanpa berbelok-belok (membantah); dan semua suara tunduk merendah kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Pengasih, sehingga yang kamu dengar hanyalah bisik-bisik.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…