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Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

یَوْمَىِٕذٍ
یَّتَّبِعُوْنَ
الدَّاعِیَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهٗ ۚ
وَخَشَعَتِ
الْاَصْوَاتُ
لِلرَّحْمٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسْمَعُ
اِلَّا
هَمْسًا
۟
Pada hari itu mereka mengikuti (panggilan) penyeru (malaikat) tanpa berbelok-belok (membantah); dan semua suara tunduk merendah kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Pengasih, sehingga yang kamu dengar hanyalah bisik-bisik.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders