Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
فَیَذَرُهَا
قَاعًا
صَفْصَفًا
۟ۙ
kemudian Dia akan menjadikan (bekas gunung-gunung) itu rata sama sekali,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…