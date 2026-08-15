Taha 20:105 ويسالونك عن الجبال فقل ينسفها ربي نسفا ١٠٥
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
وَیَسْـَٔلُوْنَكَ
عَنِ
الْجِبَالِ
فَقُلْ
یَنْسِفُهَا
رَبِّیْ
نَسْفًا
۟ۙ
Dan mereka bertanya kepadamu (Muhammad) tentang gunung-gunung, maka katakanlah, "Tuhanku akan menghancurkannya (pada hari Kiamat) sehancur-hancurnya,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…