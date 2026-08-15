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Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

نَحْنُ
اَعْلَمُ
بِمَا
یَقُوْلُوْنَ
اِذْ
یَقُوْلُ
اَمْثَلُهُمْ
طَرِیْقَةً
اِنْ
لَّبِثْتُمْ
اِلَّا
یَوْمًا
۟۠
Kami lebih mengetahui apa yang akan mereka katakan, ketika orang yang paling lurus jalannya1 mengatakan, "Kamu tinggal (di dunia), tidak lebih dari sehari saja."
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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Notes placeholders