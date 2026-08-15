Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
نَحْنُ
اَعْلَمُ
بِمَا
یَقُوْلُوْنَ
اِذْ
یَقُوْلُ
اَمْثَلُهُمْ
طَرِیْقَةً
اِنْ
لَّبِثْتُمْ
اِلَّا
یَوْمًا
۟۠
Kami lebih mengetahui apa yang akan mereka katakan, ketika orang yang paling lurus jalannya1 mengatakan, "Kamu tinggal (di dunia), tidak lebih dari sehari saja."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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