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Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

یَّتَخَافَتُوْنَ
بَیْنَهُمْ
اِنْ
لَّبِثْتُمْ
اِلَّا
عَشْرًا
۟
mereka saling berbisik satu sama lain, "Kamu tinggal (di dunia) tidak lebih dari sepuluh (hari)."
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