Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
یَّتَخَافَتُوْنَ
بَیْنَهُمْ
اِنْ
لَّبِثْتُمْ
اِلَّا
عَشْرًا
۟
mereka saling berbisik satu sama lain, "Kamu tinggal (di dunia) tidak lebih dari sepuluh (hari)."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that…
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli…