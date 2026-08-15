Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
یَّوْمَ
یُنْفَخُ
فِی
الصُّوْرِ
وَنَحْشُرُ
الْمُجْرِمِیْنَ
یَوْمَىِٕذٍ
زُرْقًا
۟ۚۖ
pada hari (Kiamat) sangkakala ditiup (yang kedua kali) 1 dan pada hari itu Kami kumpulkan orang-orang yang berdosa dengan (wajah) biru muram,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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