Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
خٰلِدِیْنَ
فِیْهِ ؕ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمْ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
حِمْلًا
۟ۙ
mereka kekal di dalam keadaan itu. Dan sungguh buruk beban dosa itu bagi mereka pada hari Kiamat,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…