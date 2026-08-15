Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

خٰلِدِیْنَ
فِیْهِ ؕ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمْ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
حِمْلًا
۟ۙ
mereka kekal di dalam keadaan itu. Dan sungguh buruk beban dosa itu bagi mereka pada hari Kiamat,
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders