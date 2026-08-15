Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠
Halaman 287 · Juz 16
مَنْ
اَعْرَضَ
عَنْهُ
فَاِنَّهٗ
یَحْمِلُ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
وِزْرًا
۟ۙ
Barang siapa berpaling darinya (Al-Qur`an), maka sesungguhnya dia akan memikul beban yang berat (dosa) pada hari Kiamat,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
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The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
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