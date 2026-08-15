Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠

Halaman 287 · Juz 16

مَنْ
اَعْرَضَ
عَنْهُ
فَاِنَّهٗ
یَحْمِلُ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
وِزْرًا
۟ۙ
Barang siapa berpaling darinya (Al-Qur`an), maka sesungguhnya dia akan memikul beban yang berat (dosa) pada hari Kiamat,
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders