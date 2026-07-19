Ayat:
30
Tempat Wahyu:
Mekah
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah confronts denial at its roots by binding together three realities: the Quran’s divine source, Allah’s absolute lordship over creation, and the certainty of return to Him in judgement. It argues primarily from the visible world, especially His ordering of the heavens and earth and originating human life, as proof that the One who creates and governs can also resurrect and recompense. Against the skeptics’ arrogance, it sketches the moral divide between those who humble themselves before Allah’s signs and those who turn away, and it steadies the Prophet (ﷺ) and the believers with the assurance that the outcome belongs to Truth.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan according to the majority. It has been reported that it is Madinan or that at least some verses are Madinan.
Context: The surah was revealed to refute the polytheists who mocked the Quran as fabrication and denied the Resurrection.
Chronology: It has been counted as the 73rd surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Naḥl and before Nūḥ.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah’s most common name is "Sūrat al-Sajdah" (The Prostration). In longer form, it is often called "Alif-Lām-Mīm al-Sajdah", "Alif-Lām-Mīm Tanzīl al-Sajdah", or “Tanzīl al-Sajdah”. It has also been called "Sūrat al-Maḍājiʿ" (The Beds), referring to ayah 16, which describes believers who rise for night prayer.
Virtue: The Prophet (ﷺ) habitually recited this surah (along with Sūrat al-Mulk) before sleeping. It distinguishes itself from other Alif-Lām-Mīmsurahs by the presence of the prostration (sajdah) within it.
Ayah Count: 30 (Majority) or 27 (Baṣran).
Surah Overview: