Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
وَقَالُوْا
لَنْ
تَمَسَّنَا
النَّارُ
اِلَّاۤ
اَیَّامًا
مَّعْدُوْدَةً ؕ
قُلْ
اَتَّخَذْتُمْ
عِنْدَ
اللّٰهِ
عَهْدًا
فَلَنْ
یُّخْلِفَ
اللّٰهُ
عَهْدَهٗۤ
اَمْ
تَقُوْلُوْنَ
عَلَی
اللّٰهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dan mereka berkata, "Neraka tidak akan menyentuh kami, kecuali beberapa hari saja." Katakanlah, "Sudahkah kamu menerima janji dari Allah, sehingga Allah tidak akan mengingkari janji-Nya, ataukah kamu mengatakan tentang Allah, sesuatu yang tidak kamu ketahui?"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days
Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days, and then they will be saved from it. Allah refuted this claim by saying,
قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ عَهْدًا
(Say (O Muhammad to them): "Have you…
The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days
Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days…