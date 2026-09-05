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Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠

Halaman 11 · Juz 1

وَقَالُوْا
لَنْ
تَمَسَّنَا
النَّارُ
اِلَّاۤ
اَیَّامًا
مَّعْدُوْدَةً ؕ
قُلْ
اَتَّخَذْتُمْ
عِنْدَ
اللّٰهِ
عَهْدًا
فَلَنْ
یُّخْلِفَ
اللّٰهُ
عَهْدَهٗۤ
اَمْ
تَقُوْلُوْنَ
عَلَی
اللّٰهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dan mereka berkata, "Neraka tidak akan menyentuh kami, kecuali beberapa hari saja." Katakanlah, "Sudahkah kamu menerima janji dari Allah, sehingga Allah tidak akan mengingkari janji-Nya, ataukah kamu mengatakan tentang Allah, sesuatu yang tidak kamu ketahui?"
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days

Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days, and then they will be saved from it. Allah refuted this claim by saying,

قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ عَهْدًا

(Say (O Muhammad to them): "Have you

The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days

Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days

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