Al-Baqarah 2:81 بلى من كسب سيية واحاطت به خطييته فاولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٨١
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
بَلٰی
مَنْ
كَسَبَ
سَیِّئَةً
وَّاَحَاطَتْ
بِهٖ
خَطِیْٓـَٔتُهٗ
فَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
اَصْحٰبُ
النَّارِ ۚ
هُمْ
فِیْهَا
خٰلِدُوْنَ
۟
Tidaklah demikian! Barang siapa berbuat keburukan dan dosanya telah menenggelamkannya, maka mereka itu penghuni neraka. Mereka kekal di dalamnya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on the Day of Resurrection with no good deeds, only evil deeds, then he will be among the people of the Fire.
وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّـلِ…
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on…