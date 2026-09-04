Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
وَاِذْ
قُلْنَا
ادْخُلُوْا
هٰذِهِ
الْقَرْیَةَ
فَكُلُوْا
مِنْهَا
حَیْثُ
شِئْتُمْ
رَغَدًا
وَّادْخُلُوا
الْبَابَ
سُجَّدًا
وَّقُوْلُوْا
حِطَّةٌ
نَّغْفِرْ
لَكُمْ
خَطٰیٰكُمْ ؕ
وَسَنَزِیْدُ
الْمُحْسِنِیْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami berfirman, "Masuklah kamu ke negeri ini (Baitulmaqdis), maka makanlah dengan nikmat (berbagai makanan) yang ada di sana sesukamu. Dan masukilah pintu gerbangnya sambil membungkuk, dan katakanlah, "Bebaskanlah kami (dari dosa-dosa kami)," niscaya Kami ampuni kesalahan-kesalahanmu. Dan Kami akan menambah (karunia) bagi orang-orang yang berbuat kebaikan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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