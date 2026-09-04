Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
وَظَلَّلْنَا
عَلَیْكُمُ
الْغَمَامَ
وَاَنْزَلْنَا
عَلَیْكُمُ
الْمَنَّ
وَالسَّلْوٰی ؕ
كُلُوْا
مِنْ
طَیِّبٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقْنٰكُمْ ؕ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُوْنَا
وَلٰكِنْ
كَانُوْۤا
اَنْفُسَهُمْ
یَظْلِمُوْنَ
۟
Dan Kami menaungi kamu dengan awan, dan Kami menurunkan kepadamu manna dan salwa.1 Makanlah (makanan) yang baik-baik dari rezeki yang telah Kami berikan kepadamu. Mereka tidak menzalimi Kami, tetapi justru merekalah yang menzalimi diri sendiri.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Shade, the Manna and the Quail
After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He granted them, saying,
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ
And We shaded you with clouds. This Ayah mentions the white clouds that provided shade for the C…
The Shade, the Manna and the Quail
After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He gra…